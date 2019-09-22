XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/09/2019 - 15:33 BST

Mason Mount Starts – Chelsea Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Chelsea have officially announced their team and substitutes to play host to Premier League leaders Liverpool at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.  

The Blues slipped to a home defeat against Valencia in the Champions League in midweek and boss Frank Lampard will be looking for his men to bounce back today. 
 

 



Lampard's side have picked up just eight points from their opening five Premier League games and have yet to keep a clean sheet in the league this term.

Chelsea have Spanish shot-stopper Kepa in goal, while in defence Lampard selects Cesar Azpilicueta, Fikayo Tomori, Andreas Christensen and Emerson Palmieri.
 


Further up the pitch, Lampard has Jorginho in midfield, with Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante also playing. Willian and Mason Mount support Tammy Abraham up top.



If the Chelsea boss wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where he has options such as Ross Barkley and Pedro.
 


Chelsea Team vs Liverpool

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Christensen, Emerson, Jorginho, Kovacic, Kante, Willian, Mount, Abraham 

Substitutes: Caballero, Zouma, Alonso, Barkley, Pedro, Pulisic, Batshuayi
 