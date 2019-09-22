Mohamed Salah Is Lethal And He Didn’t Give Him Kick – Frank Lampard On Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has praised Fikayo Tomori for how he handled Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah at Stamford Bridge.



Lampard's side went down to a 2-1 defeat at home against the European champions, but the Blues' performance left fans with a sense of optimism as they applauded their side off the pitch at the end of the 90 minutes.













Young defender Tomori was given the vote to start at the back and caught the eye with his display against Liverpool's Salah.



Lampard was thrilled with what he saw from Tomori, who he has handed regular game time to this season, and believes he near enough gave Salah not so much as a kick in the Premier League encounter.



"I thought Tomori was outstanding", Lampard said on Chelsea TV post match.







"To play Tomori against Mo Salah, and we know he's lethal and generally he didn't [get a kick] and for that it shows the development of Tomori.



"And the player that he is, and can be."



Lampard's Chelsea are still waiting for their first win at Stamford Bridge this season and have now suffered back to back defeats at home, going down against Liverpool and Valencia.



The Blues will expect to win at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night when they play host to Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup; Grimsby returned to winning ways at the weekend, edging out Macclesfield Town 1-0.

