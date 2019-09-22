Rhian Brewster On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Liverpool have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Frank Lampard's Chelsea side in a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.



Manchester City thrashed Watford 8-0 on Saturday, but victory for Liverpool in the capital would re-establish a five-point lead over Pep Guardiola's men after six games.













Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is without striker Divock Origi, who has an ankle injury, while Alisson and Nathaniel Clyne are also unavailable.



Klopp picks Adrian in goal, while at the back he has Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson as full-backs. Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are the centre-back pairing.





In midfield, Jordan Henderson slots in, alongside Fabinho and Georgino Wijnaldum, while in attack Liverpool boast the trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.







Klopp has options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Xherdan Shaqiri, Rhian Brewster and Joe Gomez.





Liverpool Team vs Chelsea



Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Mane, Salah



Substitutes: Kelleher, Milner, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Shaqiri, Brewster

