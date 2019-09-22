XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/09/2019 - 15:31 BST

Rhian Brewster On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Liverpool have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Frank Lampard's Chelsea side in a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.  

Manchester City thrashed Watford 8-0 on Saturday, but victory for Liverpool in the capital would re-establish a five-point lead over Pep Guardiola's men after six games. 
 

 



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is without striker Divock Origi, who has an ankle injury, while Alisson and Nathaniel Clyne are also unavailable.

Klopp picks Adrian in goal, while at the back he has Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson as full-backs. Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are the centre-back pairing.
 


In midfield, Jordan Henderson slots in, alongside Fabinho and Georgino Wijnaldum, while in attack Liverpool boast the trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.



Klopp has options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Xherdan Shaqiri, Rhian Brewster and Joe Gomez.
 


Liverpool Team vs Chelsea

Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Mane, Salah

Substitutes: Kelleher, Milner, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Shaqiri, Brewster
 