They Are So Suspect – Former Liverpool Star On Manchester City’s Defensive Options

Ex-Liverpool star Jason McAteer cannot understand why Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola did not add to his centre-back options during the summer transfer window.



The Premier League champions are currently suffering from an injury crisis in defence and have both John Stones and Aymeric Laporte on the treatment table.













Guardiola dropped Fernandinho into central defence in Manchester City's 8-0 win over Watford on Saturday and McAteer is at a loss to explain why the Citizens did not dip into the market for another centre-back.



The former Liverpool man does not believe the loss of Stones is an issue, but does think the Citizens are suspect defensively.



Assessing Liverpool's title rivals on LFC TV after the Reds beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, McAteer said: "It's done them a favour [Stones’ injury]. I cannot believe Guardiola has not strengthened in that area.







"It sticks out a mile for me.



"You look around that pitch and the quality they've got in all areas, apart from the two centre halves.



"They are so suspect.



"I just cannot understand it."



Liverpool currently boast a five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, having conceded five goals, while the Citizens have let in six goals in their six games so far.

