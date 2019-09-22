This Is Why – Steven Gerrard Explains Key Rangers Selection Decision At St Johnstone

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has explained sticking with Alfredo Morelos for his side's 4-0 win away at St Johnstone.



Gerrard started Morelos on Thursday night at Ibrox as Rangers edged out Feyenoord 1-0 win take three points from their opening Europa League group game.













As a result it was believed by many that Gerrard would give Morelos a rest and start Defoe against St Johnstone in Sunday's Scottish Premiership encounter at McDiarmid Park.



However, Morelos started and handed Rangers the lead in the second half; he made way for Defoe in the 79th minute and the veteran striker netted Rangers' final two goals.



Gerrard has explained why he stuck with Morelos from the off and admitted that the Colombian is in superb form, meaning he wants to continue to make the most of it.







He said post match on BT Sport: "He's in terrific form. I thought on Thursday night for the majority of the game he was unplayable. That's the reason I kept him in.



"It's always tempting to make the change when you've got Jermain Defoe there, but while he's like this we need to keep him on the pitch because he's such a threat.



"He had a fantastic chance in the first half and nearly got us the breakthrough then.



"While he's on the pitch you always know that if he keeps getting in the right places he's going to find the back of the net", Gerrard added.



Defoe will be looking to get the nod to start on Wednesday night when Rangers make the trip to Livingston for a Scottish League Cup quarter-final tie.



The veteran made his case with a brace against St Johnstone and all eyes will be on Gerrard's selection decision.

