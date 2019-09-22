XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/09/2019 - 19:57 BST

Tough – Lee Bowyer Looks Ahead To Leeds United and Swansea City Games

 




Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer is expecting nothing less than a tough week ahead as the Addicks prepare to meet the Championship's top two in the shape of Leeds United and Swansea City. 

Bowyer's men started the season in fine fettle, but have seen their form dip, with back to back defeats suffered against Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic, respectively.


 



Charlton are still just three points off league leaders Leeds and second placed Swansea, and play the pair on Saturday and Wednesday.

Bowyer is steeled for a tough test against the two early pacesetters, but he is confident that over the course of the season Charlton will have enough to stay up.

 


"It’s going to be tough, every game. Even games that we’ve gone and won… they’ve been tough", Bowyer was quoted as saying by his club's official site.


 


"The games that we’ve just lost we’re tough. There isn’t going to be any easy ones.

"Nothing changes for us, I’ve said it from day one our aim is to stay in this division.

 


"We’ll be okay, we’ll be fine I’m sure."

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds side were held to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road by Derby County on Saturday, while Swansea also played out a draw, being involved in a 0-0 stalemate at Ashton Gate against Bristol City.
 