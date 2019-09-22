XRegister
22/09/2019 - 19:05 BST

We Have To Win – Aston Villa Star Unhappy To Lose At Arsenal

 




Aston Villa striker Wesley has bemoaned his side's 3-2 loss to ten-man Arsenal and admitted that his team simply cannot afford to lose such games. 

Dean Smith's men took the lead at the Emirates Stadium when John McGinn struck in the 20th minute, as he flicked in a cross from Anwar El Ghazi.


 



Arsenal were then reduced to ten men four minutes before half time when full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles was given his marching orders.

Ten-man Arsenal levelled in the 59th minute when Nicolas Pepe converted from the penalty spot, but Wesley hit back only a minute later to restore Aston Villa's lead.

 


Calum Chambers made it 2-2 with nine minutes left though, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then hit a sublime free-kick with six minutes left to secure an unlikely three points for the hosts.


 


Wesley is disappointed with the loss and insists Aston Villa cannot afford to come out on the wrong end of such games.

"We are very disappointed. We had 11 men and Arsenal had 10. We have to win these games", the striker was quoted as saying by the BBC.

 


"For 60 minutes we played well. We scored a goal then stayed back and Arsenal scored three more goals.

"We have to work hard because you cannot lose like this."

Aston Villa are next in action away at Brighton in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, while their next Premier League encounter comes on Saturday, with Burnley the visitors to Villa Park.
 

 