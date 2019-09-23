XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

23/09/2019 - 12:57 BST

Arsenal Defender William Saliba Stepping Back Towards Action After Injury

 




Arsenal loanee William Saliba has returned to training following recovering from a hamstring injury, but is unlikely to feature for Saint Etienne against FC Metz on Wednesday.

Saliba secured a big-money move to Arsenal this summer, but the 18-year-old was loaned straight back to Saint-Etienne as part of the agreement between the two clubs.  


 



The young defender is yet to play a minute of football this season due to a hamstring injury and has been recovering since the start of the campaign.

However, he is on the road to recovery and according to French daily Le Progres, the centre-back has returned to training with Saint-Etienne.
 


The defender has been at Saint-Etienne’s base for training since this morning and is expected to get back to full fitness soon.



However, Saint-Etienne’s fixture against FC Metz on Wednesday has come too early for Saliba to take to the pitch.

He is unlikely to be ready to play in that game and Saint-Etienne are unlikely to take a risk with him at the moment.
 


Arsenal have also been monitoring the young defender’s rehabilitation and would not want Saint-Etienne to rush him back into action.   
 