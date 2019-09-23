Arsenal Relying Far Too Much On Him – Former Top Flight Attacker On 30-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Former top flight forward Garth Crook believes that Arsenal are depending too much on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



A ten-man Arsenal managed to claim a 3-2 victory against Aston Villa after going behind twice on Sunday, courtesy of goals from Calum Chambers, Nicolas Pepe and Aubameyang.













Pepe nullified John McGinn's opener through a penalty in the second half only for Wesley to claim a one-goal lead for the Villans again after just one minute. However, Chambers' header brought the game back to square one in the 81st minute.



Just three minutes later, Aubameyang, 30, who Crooks feels Arsenal rely too much on, scored from a free-kick and earned the Gunners the win, helping them climb to fourth in the league.





Crooks believes that the Gabon international has salvaged points for the London-based club so many times since his arrival at the Emirates in 2018 and feels Unai Emery is using him as a 'get out of jail' card.







"Arsenal find themselves in the top four and it's all down to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang", Crooks wrote in his BBC column.



"Since his arrival at the Emirates, he has rescued Arsenal's often abject performances and made them palatable.





"Their game against a plucky Aston Villa who seem to be slowly adapting to life in the Premier League, although it might be a little too slow to survive in the Premier League, was poor and they rely far too much on the Gabon international.



"I've seen this before when managers use strikers as a get out of jail card and the moment the striker's goals dry up they are the first out the door.



"Arsenal owe Aubameyang and when he is struggling, and he will, give him a little latitude."



Aubameyang is Arsenal's top scorer so far this season with six goals from six league games and also found the back of the net once in their 3-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League last week.

