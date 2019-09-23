Arsenal Won’t Go Strong, We Can Give Them Good Game – Nottingham Forest Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest legend Garry Birtles is sure that even if Sabri Lamouchi makes changes on Tuesday night at the Emirates Stadium, the Tricky Trees still have enough strength in depth to give Arsenal a good game.



The Championship side will be looking to cause a big upset in north London on Tueaday evening when they go up against Arsenal.













Both sides are expected to make changes, but Birtles insists that Lamouchi has enough quality to give the Gunners a run for their money regardless.



Birtles is keen to see Lamouchi go strong, but he accepts the Frenchman will see an opportunity to get minutes into the legs of those who have not played regularly this term.





"I'd like to see Forest name a strong side at Arsenal, but the thing is, they've got enough players to name two strong starting XIs pretty much", Birtles was quoted as saying by the Nottingham Post.







"They have the numbers in the squad, apart from at right-back with Carl Jenkinson out injured.



"You've got Joao Carvalho back fit and well, plus quite a few players who aren't getting as many games as they like.





"It's a chance to bring players in who haven't been playing and give them a run out.



"I don't think Arsenal will play a strong team and Forest can give them a good game with bringing players in still."



Nottingham Forest have won four of their last five games in all competitions and have not lost away from the City Ground this season.

