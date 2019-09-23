Backing We’ll Have At Arsenal Is Amazing – Sabri Lamouchi

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi believes the fact the Tricky Trees will take 10,000 fans to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night in the EFL Cup is amazing and insists his players are relishing taking on Arsenal.



Lamouchi's men will be backed by a big travelling support in north London as they bid to spring a shock on Unai Emery's Gunners.













The Nottingham Forest manager is thrilled about how many fans will be heading to the Emirates Stadium to back the Tricky Trees in the EFL Cup.



Lamouchi insists that his team will relish the challenge of playing Arsenal and prefer it to other draws they could have been given.





“It is a big challenge against a big club in the big six in the Premier League", Lamouchi was quoted as saying by his club's official site.







"It is a nice stadium, a fantastic atmosphere with our fans there. Nearly 10,000 there on a Tuesday night which is amazing and it will be nice for us to play this game.



“The players know this and it will be a big challenge for them. But this is our job, we are lucky. The players would prefer to play Arsenal, they prefer a big challenge.”





The 47-year-old is well aware that his side start as underdogs against Arsenal, but has urged his players to enjoy the occasion in north London.



“We must respect the fans, the club as we are a big club also, and we want to do our best and put in the best performance.



"The result, I do not know, but they have top players, a big club with a nice stadium and they have more chance than us to win, for sure.



"But we want to try and to enjoy tomorrow night.”



Arsenal beat Aston Villa 3-2 with ten men on Sunday in the Premier League, but Emery is tipped to make changes to his side for the visit of Nottingham Forest.

