XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/09/2019 - 15:37 BST

Big Clubs Can’t Make Excuses – Brighton Loanee Reflects On Galatasaray Draw

 




Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Florin Andone is frustrated to have seen his first game for Galatasaray end in a draw, but admits that big teams cannot make excuses.

After serving a three-match ban for a direct red card that he received while playing for Brighton against Southampton last month, Andone made his Galatasaray debut against Yeni Malatyaspor on Sunday.  


 



Fulham loanee Jean Michael Seri gave the Aslanlar the lead in the first half but a late equaliser from Malatyaspor's Brazilian midfielder Guilherme Costa Marques saw them game end in a 1-1 draw.

Andone wishes that his first game in Galatasaray colours had ended in victory for the Turkish giants, but insists that they cannot make excuses.
 


However, the Romania international feels that there is no point in dwelling on the weekend's frustration and believes Galatasaray need to start winning games.



"Of course I'm not happy with the result", Andone was quoted as saying by Turkish daily Hurriyet.

"It would have been better if we had won my first match.
 


"Had we scored the second goal, the direction of the game would have changed but there are no excuses for big teams. We had to score goals.

"There is nothing to do now, it's not the end of the world or our last game.

"We need to start winning."

Galatasaray host league rivals Fenerbahce at home on Saturday and Andone will be looking to score his first goal for the club in the fiery Istanbul derby.   
 