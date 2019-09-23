Big Clubs Can’t Make Excuses – Brighton Loanee Reflects On Galatasaray Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Florin Andone is frustrated to have seen his first game for Galatasaray end in a draw, but admits that big teams cannot make excuses.



After serving a three-match ban for a direct red card that he received while playing for Brighton against Southampton last month, Andone made his Galatasaray debut against Yeni Malatyaspor on Sunday.













Fulham loanee Jean Michael Seri gave the Aslanlar the lead in the first half but a late equaliser from Malatyaspor's Brazilian midfielder Guilherme Costa Marques saw them game end in a 1-1 draw.



Andone wishes that his first game in Galatasaray colours had ended in victory for the Turkish giants, but insists that they cannot make excuses.





However, the Romania international feels that there is no point in dwelling on the weekend's frustration and believes Galatasaray need to start winning games.







"Of course I'm not happy with the result", Andone was quoted as saying by Turkish daily Hurriyet.



"It would have been better if we had won my first match.





"Had we scored the second goal, the direction of the game would have changed but there are no excuses for big teams. We had to score goals.



"There is nothing to do now, it's not the end of the world or our last game.



"We need to start winning."



Galatasaray host league rivals Fenerbahce at home on Saturday and Andone will be looking to score his first goal for the club in the fiery Istanbul derby.

