Dortmund Not Out of Picture For Man City and Liverpool Linked Kai Havertz

Borussia Dortmund do not consider themselves out of the race to sign Manchester City and Liverpool linked attacking midfielder Kai Havertz next summer.



The 20-year-old is the toast of German football at the moment and is being chased by some of the biggest clubs in European football ahead of next year.













Almost all the top Premier League clubs – Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea – have been linked with monitoring Havertz with a view to signing him next summer.



The scramble for the winger is expected to be fierce and it has been claimed that Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are leading the chase.





But according to German magazine Kicker, it is far from assured that Havertz will join one of those three clubs at the end of the season.







Borussia Dortmund are very much in the race to sign him and are prepared to pay big money to get their hands on him.



The potential sale of Jadon Sancho next summer could free up funds for Dortmund to meet Leverkusen's asking price, which is believed to be around €100m.





It remains to be seen whether Manchester City or Liverpool are prepared to meet the level of bid that will be needed to sign Havertz next summer.

