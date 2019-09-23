Grimsby Tie Is Kind Fixture For Us – Former Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea star Jason Cundy believes the Blues are lucky to be playing Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup as it will give manager Frank Lampard the perfect opportunity to shake his team up.



The London-based club suffered their second Premier League defeat at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday after goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino earned Reds the win.













However, Lampard and his Chelsea side will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host League Two club Grimsby at Stamford Bridge in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.



Cundy, who plied his trade for the Blues between 1988 and 1992, is glad that the tie is at home against a fourth tier side.





The 49-year-old wants Lampard to make major changes to his starting eleven and give his key players rest as he feels the side have enough squad depth to claim victory over Grimsby.







"I think you have to mix it up", Cundy told Chelsea TV following the loss against Liverpool.



"It's opposition that we should have a squad good and deep enough to overcome.





"It also gives Frank a chance to rest one or two and have a look at one or two.



"It is a kind fixture to us and bearing in mind the injuries that we've currently got, it's a good thing that it's at home against opposition that we should beat."



While Chelsea will go into the game on the back of two consecutive defeats to Valencia and Liverpool, Grimsby will arrive on the back of a win against Macclesfield Town in the league.

