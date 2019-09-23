He Is Still Only 19 – Former Coventry Star Impressed With Leeds United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Coventry City full-back Greg Abbott is hugely impressed with Sam McCallum, who is on Leeds United's radar.



The 19-year-old broke through into the Coventry first team under Mark Robins last term and has continued to kick on this season, playing in League One for the current league leaders.













McCallum's exploits have not gone unnoticed and Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds are closely tracking his development at Coventry, having sent scouts to check up on him.



Former full-back Abbott, who came through the youth ranks at Coventry but made his mark at Bradford City, is impressed with McCallum.



He took in McCallum's performance in League One against Blackpool earlier this month and was quoted as saying by Coventry Live: "It’s what Coventry fans want to see, just people prepared to roll their sleeves up from the management down to the youngest player on the pitch, who I think was the left-back Sam McCallum, who I thought was outstanding.







"And do you know what, that’s why I was so animated because I was so pleased to see that. He’s still only 19, by the way!" Abbott added.



McCallum was signed by Coventry from non-league outfit Herne Bay in the summer of 2018.



The young full-back has yet to appear on England's radar, but will be hoping his progress at Coventry can lead to an international call at youth level.

