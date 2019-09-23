He Won There Before – Grimsby Boss Leaning On Striker’s Experience At Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Grimsby Town manager Michael Jolley believes that having James Hanson's experience of beating Chelsea will help his team immensely when they take on the Pensioners on Wednesday.



The League Two side will visit Stamford Bridge as they look to prolong their run in the EFL Cup beyond the third round, but face a stiff task.













For the match Jolley will have veteran striker Hanson at his disposal, a fact that gives the manager much relief.



Hanson was part of the Bradford City team that beat Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup in 2015. And the manager hopes that Hanson with all his experience will help the side beat the Premier League giants.





“It helps having him 100 per cent. It’s great a point to make that somebody who has played there, and won there before, can help all of the other players", Jolley said at a press conference.







“He can talk to them and tell them about his experiences, and share that with them.



“Having him in our squad will be a huge help to us, and it will be great to have him there with us.”





Grimsby are currently placed ninth in the League Two standings, with 15 points from ten games and beat Macclesfield Town in their last match.



Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is expected to make wholesale changes to the side that lost against Liverpool on Sunday.

