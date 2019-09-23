He’s Dangerous – Former Liverpool Star Keen To See How Red Does Against MK Dons

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer is positive that Reds youngster Rhian Brewster will look to make his mark if he gets an opportunity against MK Dons this week.



19-year-old centre-forward Brewster could be in line to make his senior team debut for Liverpool when the Reds travel to MK Dons in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.













With Divock Origi and Sadio Mane sidelined with injuries and Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino playing more than 90 minutes against both Napoli and Chelsea, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could give Brewster a chance.



McAteer, who formerly played for Liverpool, believes that the Englishman will be eager to make his mark and convince Klopp that he can play a part for the first team this season.





The former midfielder is excited to see if Brewster will get his chance against MK Dons this week and if he does, how he will fare.







"Brewster might get the opportunity [against MK Dons] to say to the manager, listen, I should be in and around the first team squad more often, I want to be on that bench; Divock Origi is injured now so I want to be on that squad list", McAteer said on LFC TV following Liverpool's win at Chelsea.



"It will be nice to see if he gets game time against MK Dons and shows what he can do.





"He had pre-season and he showed, certainly against Tranmere, that he can be dangerous."



Although Brewster is yet to make his competitive debut for Liverpool, he was named on the bench against Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup and Premier League this season.

