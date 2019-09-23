I Feel Sorry For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer In His Bus Driver’s Jacket – Richard Keys

Follow @insidefutbol





Richard Keys has admitted he feels sorry for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and believes the Norwegian is out of his depth at Manchester United.



The Red Devils went down to a damaging 2-0 defeat at West Ham United on Sunday, leaving them sitting eighth in the Premier League after six games, with just eight points.













Solskjaer's side have won only two of their last eleven Premier League games and have not won on the road since February, but the Norwegian is remaining positive about the Red Devils' fortunes.



Keys though feels sorry for Solskjaer and believes it is now clear the Manchester United job is just too big for him.



He believes someone with such limited managerial experience should not be at the helm of a club of Manchester United's stature.







"I’m at the stage where I’m now feeling sorry for Solskjaer. Poor fella", the beIN Sports anchor wrote on his blog.



"What else is there for him to say about the mess at United? ‘They didn’t give up and they never stopped running’. That was his verdict after the defeat at West Ham. Think about that. That’s a quote from the Manager of Manchester United. Manchester United for goodness sake.



"‘Ole’s at the wheel’ we were once excitedly told. Those words came back to me as I looked at him in the dug out at West Ham. Dressed in his bus drivers jacket he cut a very confused and lost individual. He’s out of his depth", Keys stressed.



"What is the former manager of Molde – and relegated Cardiff – doing at Old Trafford? I said when they gave him the job that it was a mistake. What’s happened since has only cemented that view. It’s over for United."



Manchester United will look to return to winning ways on Wednesday night when they play host to Rochdale at Old Trafford in an EFL Cup third round clash.



The Red Devils' next Premier League assignment is at home against Arsenal on Monday, 30th September.

