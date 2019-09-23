XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

23/09/2019 - 21:39 BST

I Know How Hard Jack Ross Is Working – Sunderland Assistant

 




Sunderland assistant manager James Fowler has insisted that Jack Ross is working incredibly hard behind the scenes at the Stadium of Light to put the Black Cats on the right path.

Ross has come in for big criticism after Sunderland only narrowly avoided defeat at struggling Bolton Wanderers at the weekend.  


 



Fowler admits that results have been frustrating, with Sunderland having now drawn back to back games, but is sure that the team must stick together and work collectively.

The 38-year-old insists that there cannot be any quick fixes and he knows just how hard Ross is working to make sure Sunderland address their issues.
 


"We are frustrated to not be winning but we must stick together because anything we do this season will be a collective effort", Fowler told his club's official site.



"It takes time because there is no quick fix. It takes time to change a certain culture.

"I know how hard the manager works behind the scenes to bring success to this club."
 


The focus for Sunderland now turns to the EFL Cup, where they are scheduled to take on newly promoted Premier League side Sheffield United in a third round tie on Wednesday.  

The Black Cats knocked out Burnley at Turf Moor in the previous round of the cup competition. 
 