I Want To Turn Clock Back, Admits Newcastle Hitman Andy Carroll

Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll has conceded that he just wants to get back to the good feeling he had before he initially left the Magpies in 2011.



Carroll returned to St. James’ Park this summer when he joined Newcastle on a one-year deal following leaving West Ham at the end of his contract.













A product of the Newcastle academy, the striker left the club initially in 2011 when he joined Liverpool in a big-money transfer, but he has struggled to make a mark since then.



A move to West Ham happened just 18 months later and he finally made his second debut for Newcastle on Saturday when he came on from the bench against Brighton.





The home fans gave the striker a huge reception and Carroll admits that he definitely appreciates all the love even more than when he made his first debut for Newcastle.







He believes he has matured enough since his initial days at Newcastle and wants to win games for the club with his goals this season.



“I 100 per cent appreciate it more”, Carroll told The Athletic.





“I was given it really early and I just thought it was the norm. I played my first game at 17, so I came out of school and just thought, ‘Ah yeah, this is what everyone does.’



“Now, 13 years later, I’m thinking, ‘I realise not everyone does that.’ I’ve matured a lot and I don’t take it for granted now as maybe I did back then. It’s an amazing feeling.



“I’m happy enough with 10 minutes for now but there’s a lot more to come. I’m just itching to be back playing and scoring goals.



“I want to help my club win games because that is what it’s about. That’s why I came back home.”



The 30-year-old admits that his departure from Newcastle eventually did not work out for him but he wants to enjoy his football again the way he did during his first stint at the club.



“When I left, I was scoring goals and I was enjoying my football.



“It’s been a pretty tough time since then, and I just want to get back to that.”

