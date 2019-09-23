XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

23/09/2019 - 10:51 BST

If This Goes On, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Won’t Get Time, Warns Former Norway Star

 




Former Premier League and Norway star Brede Hangeland feels that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not get the time to rebuild Manchester United if results do not improve soon.

Manchester United produced another toothless performance away from home when they lost 2-0 to West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday.  


 



They have not won 12 of the 17 games since Solskjaer was given the job full-time on 12th March and have not won an away game in any competition since beating Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The Manchester United manager carried out a clear-out of the squad in the summer to improve the dressing room environment and has stressed the importance of having more time to rebuild the club.
 


But Hangeland is concerned that if results and performances do not improve soon, Manchester United will not give his fellow Norwegian the time and backing he requires to carry out the project.



The former Fulham defender told Norwegian broadcaster TV2 when asked about Solskjaer needing more time: “If it goes on like this, he won’t get it.

“It is not easy being in his shoes now. But that’s part of the job.
 


“These debates are raging and questions are being asked now whether he is the right man to lead the team.

“He is completely dependent on not only better performances, but also better results to give his project enough gasoline to exist.”

Manchester United are currently eighth in the league table on eight points.   
 