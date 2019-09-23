Leeds United Confirm Premier League Cup Group Stage Details

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have confirmed where their Under-23s will be playing their Premier League Cup fixtures over the coming months.



The Whites Under-23s enjoyed a sparkling campaign last term under coach Carlos Corberan and won both the Professional Development League North and the national title.













They are set to embark upon a Premier League Cup push over the coming months and Leeds have confirmed that all three of their home group fixtures will be played at Tadcaster's i2i Stadium.



Leeds have been slotted into Group H in the Premier League Cup.



Corberan's side will take on Birmingham City, Derby County and Wolverhampton Wanderers, as they look to progress further in the competition.







Leeds first host Birmingham on 4th October, before travelling to Derby on 13th November. They head to Wolves on 2nd December, before again hitting the road on 17th January to head to Birmingham.



Two home games, against Derby on 7th February and Wolves on 21st February, complete Leeds' group stage fixtures.



Leeds went all the way to the semi-final of the Premier League Cup competition last season.

