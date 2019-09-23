Leeds United Tracking Teenager Ahead of Potential Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are tracking teenage defender Sam McCallum as they continue to scout young talents to draft into their Elland Road set-up.



The Whites won both the Professional Development League North and national title last term with their Under-23 side and have been active in adding youngsters to the ranks.













Now, according to Coventry Live, they are showing interest in full-back McCallum.



Coventry signed the promising 19-year-old from minnows Herne Bay and he has already experienced senior team action under Mark Robins.



He sampled League One football last term and has again been involved in the new campaign, clocking five appearances in the third tier so far and turning out in the EFL Cup.







Coventry may be reluctant to sell McCallum, especially as they are already showing early signs of being involved in the race for promotion from League One this season.



Robins has Coventry sitting top of the table after taking 19 points from their opening nine league fixtures.



McCallum is under contract at Coventry until 2022 and it remains to be seen if Leeds do make a move to try to take him to Elland Road when the transfer window swings back open in January.

