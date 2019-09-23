Not Just Me And Alfredo Morelos Scoring Rangers’ Goals – Jermain Defoe

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has insisted that it is not just Alfredo Morelos and himself who are providing goals for the Gers, with contributions coming from all over the pitch.



Steven Gerrard's men registered their fifth league win of the season with a 4-0 victory over St. Johnstone on Sunday, courtesy of a goal each from Morelos and Connor Goldson, along with a late brace from substitute Defoe.













After Sunday's clash, Morelos and Defoe have now scored 20 goals between them this season, with the pair contributing eleven and eight goals respectively.



However, Defoe feels that Rangers are scoring goals from all positions and named Joe Aribo, Sheyi Ojo and Goldson as players who have contributed goals for the Gers.





However, the 36-year-old is confident that Morelos is going to add more to his tally and feels as strikers they both are obliged to find the back of the net more often than not as they get judged by the number of goals they score.







"It's not just me and Alfredo [who are scoring the goals]", Defoe told Rangers TV.



"I think Joe Aribo, he's nicked a few goals. Sheyi, I think he's got six goals already. You know, Connor has got couple of goals.





"So we're scoring from all over the pitch, which is important. Our midfield is contributing, which is good.



"But of course, you know, Alfredo, he's going to score goals. Scored thirty goals last season.



"And I suppose when you play, you got to take your opportunity. As forwards you get judged on scoring goals and it's as simple as that.



"So when you play, obviously the most important thing is to win the game [and] get three points, but, you have to play well."



Rangers face an away trip to Livingston in the Scottish League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday and Gers boss Gerrard will be hoping that his strikers are in good form.

