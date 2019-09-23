People Forget How Good Andy Carroll Was – Former Newcastle Manager

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Newcastle United manager Chris Hughton believes Andy Carroll will make an impact at St. James’ Park if he gets anywhere close to his old self.



Carroll rejoined Newcastle in the summer on a one-year deal worth £22,500-per-week basic wage, heavily incentivised by bonuses due to his injury record.













The striker finally got fit enough to make his second debut from the club and came on from the bench in Newcastle’s 0-0 draw against Brighton at St. James’ Park this weekend.



There are concerns that Carroll is too injury prone to make any kind of meaningful contribution for Newcastle this season, but Hughton thinks otherwise.





The 60-year-old was caretaker manager when he gave a debut to Carroll and insisted that it is easy to forget how good the striker was before injuries took their toll.







The former Newcastle boss is certain that the striker will do enough on the pitch if the club can help him to get back to anywhere close to his best.



“Sometimes people forget about the Andy Carroll of before, his talent, the goals he’s scored”, Hughton told The Athletic.





“What I’m quite sure of is that, whatever happens, it won’t be through a lack of trying. He’s back and he’ll give everything he can.



“If Newcastle can get him to a really good percentage of what he can do, whether that’s starting or from the bench, then he will definitely make an impact.



“That’s what he does.”



Carroll played ten minutes against Brighton and will be hopeful of getting more opportunities in the coming weeks and months.

