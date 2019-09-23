XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/09/2019 - 11:20 BST

Real Madrid Invited Manchester City Star’s Representatives For Talks Over Summer

 




Real Madrid invited the representatives of Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling for talks over their client’s future in the summer.

The England winger still has a contract until 2023 with Manchester City and the Premier League champions are likely to offer him another new deal by the end of the season.  


 



But Sterling is believed to have the ambition to play for Real Madrid and the European giants are also interested in getting their hands on the player in the future.

According to The Athletic, the 24-year-old winger’s representatives were invited to hold talks with Real Madrid in the summer.
 


Jose Angel Sanchez, the second-in-command of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, issued the invitation.



Sterling is interested in potentially moving to the Bernabeu but he is prepared to wait for another two to three years before leaving Manchester City.

But a lot could change in the next few months as Real Madrid’s form could push them to move for Sterling sooner.
 


It remains to be seen what Sterling would do if Real Madrid want to sign him at the end of the season.   
 