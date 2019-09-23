Real Madrid Invited Manchester City Star’s Representatives For Talks Over Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid invited the representatives of Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling for talks over their client’s future in the summer.



The England winger still has a contract until 2023 with Manchester City and the Premier League champions are likely to offer him another new deal by the end of the season.













But Sterling is believed to have the ambition to play for Real Madrid and the European giants are also interested in getting their hands on the player in the future.



According to The Athletic, the 24-year-old winger’s representatives were invited to hold talks with Real Madrid in the summer.





Jose Angel Sanchez, the second-in-command of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, issued the invitation.







Sterling is interested in potentially moving to the Bernabeu but he is prepared to wait for another two to three years before leaving Manchester City.



But a lot could change in the next few months as Real Madrid’s form could push them to move for Sterling sooner.





It remains to be seen what Sterling would do if Real Madrid want to sign him at the end of the season.

