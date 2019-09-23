Sack Marco Silva Now And Appoint Former Liverpool Boss Rafael Benitez, Richard Keys Tells Everton

Follow @insidefutbol





Richard Keys has told Everton that the time has come to axe Marco Silva as manager and has suggested the Toffees turn to former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez as his replacement.



Silva is coming under pressure at Goodison Park after an uninspiring start to the campaign, with Everton now having lost back to back games, against Bournemouth and Sheffield United.













A number of Everton fans are unhappy with Silva and beIN Sports presenter Keys thinks there is no time to lose and the Portuguese should be sacked now.



And Keys has suggested that Everton should turn to former Liverpool boss Benitez, who he is sure would take the post at Goodison Park, despite being an ex-Reds boss and remaining a cult figure at Anfield.



Keys wrote in his blog: "There’s trouble at Goodison as well. Again – regulars will know my thoughts on Marco Silva. Read previous blogs – here’s a guy that has always got out of town just before he’s been found out. And he’s been very successful at it – until now.







"Get this – I heard last week that no-one can raise a voice in his dressing rooms. Calmness reigns. You can see the outcome on the football pitch. Mediocrity. Niceness. Blandness.



"And at Finch Farm he’s erected tarpaulins around his first team training pitch – so no-one can see him and his players work. That’s a brilliant way to cut yourself off from the rest of the club. It’s divisive.



"Louis van Gaal did a similar thing during his time at United – sectioning off the canteen. It creates an ‘us’ and ‘them’ mentality. It always fails.



"At one time I thought Everton were ready to take the next step – but not anymore. They’ve spent fortunes – £312m now – chasing success but they’re as far away as ever.



"I’d change coach now. I raised a few eye brows a couple of months ago when I suggested Mourinho would be perfect for Arsenal – new ‘George Graham’ I said.



"Well here’s one to digest. My suggestion for Everton? Rafa. And trust me – he’d walk back from China to take it", Keys added.



Everton are just three points off the bottom three in the Premier League and host champions Manchester City in their next league game, before then taking a testing trip to Turf Moor to take on Burnley.

