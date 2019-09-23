So-called Bigger Teams Are Struggling – West Ham Star Urges Hammers To Keep Winning

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United defender Ryan Fredericks believes there is no reason why the Hammers cannot take advantage of a number of clubs struggling to live up to expectations in the Premier League this season, but is coy on whether his side can challenge for the top four.



Manuel Pellegrini's men were comfortable 2-0 winners over Manchester United at the London Stadium on Sunday as they continued their strong start to the campaign.













The Hammers have taken eleven points from their six Premier League matches to sit in fifth spot in the standings.



Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United all sit below West Ham in the table and are struggling to convince as they all face issues.





Fredericks feels that there is no reason why West Ham cannot continue to occupy a lofty position on the table given other teams' struggles, but he is unwilling to promise a top four push this term.







"I don’t see why we can’t sustain our form”, Fredericks told his club's official site.



“When you look around, there’s a few so-called bigger teams that are struggling with injuries and form, so it’s just up to us to keep on winning.





“We’re not going to say anything like we’ll be in the Champions League spots this season, because that’s obviously going to be a tough ask, but we’ve got a very good squad here and we’re very confident, so we’ll just take each game as it comes.



“If at the end of the business end of the season we’re still up there, we’ll be confident of fighting for it and not giving up our place.”



West Ham's next three league games sees them lock horns with Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Everton, as they bid to continue their form.

