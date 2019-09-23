Southampton Loanee Tells Premier League Clubs They Can Learn This From Belgian Side

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton loanee Wesley Hoedt is a firm fan of Royal Antwerp's pitch, which he feels Premier League clubs could learn from, and has admitted to being hugely impressed by the atmosphere on offer in the Belgian top flight.



The Dutch centre-back helped Antwerp to a 3-1 victory against Cercle Brugge at the Bosuilstadion in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday.













The weekend clash against Cercle saw Hoedt, who arrived at the club on loan from Southampton earlier this month, make his home debut for Antwerp.



The 25-year-old was impressed with how the fans got behind the players as they looked to earn their fifth win of the season, but revealed that he was informed by his team-mates that the atmosphere will get even better.





Hoedt was also amazed by the quality of the Bosuilstadion's pitch and believes some Premier League sides should take note.







“The fans were nothing short of amazing, all credit to them", Hoedt was quoted as saying by Belgian daily Het Neuwsblad.



"I heard from team-mates that this was a lesser match in terms of experience. That's promising.





“Here is a pitch that many Premier League clubs can learn from.



"I liked it very much.”



Although Hoedt has helped his team win in both of the games he has played so far, he will be now looking to keep his first clean sheet with the Belgian Pro League club.

