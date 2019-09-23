XRegister
23/09/2019 - 20:59 BST

That’s How You Compete – Newcastle U23 Boss Picks Out Three For Praise After West Brom Game

 




Newcastle United Under-23 manager Neil Redfearn has hailed the performance of his three young midfielders, Jack Young, Matty Longstaff and Mo Sangare in the Magpies' clash against West Brom on Monday, and believes they showed how to compete.

The young Magpies were beaten 2-1 by the Baggies, with first-team striker Hal Robson-Kanu contributing with both goals for the hosts.  


 



The match was goalless in the first half at West Brom's training ground, but the deadlock was broken finally by the home side in the second half. Redfearn's side responded quickly, but were undone by a late injury-time strike.

The former Leeds United manager was particularly impressed by the performance of three of his midfielders, insisting that in spite of West Brom fielding a strong side with a number of first-teamers, Young, Longstaff and Sangare did well in midfield, showing energy, aggressiveness and passing quality.
 


"I thought the three midfielders were outstanding in Jack Young, Matty Longstaff and Mo Sangare", Redfearn told his club's official site.



"That's the way to compete in midfield – energetic, aggressive and passing the ball well which gave us a real platform to go and play on.

"Going back to the process, these boys are improving and getting better and better every week.
 


"There's a confidence about us now and a bit of a swagger when we play." 

West Brom fielded four full internationals against Redfearn's Newcastle, with Chris Brunt, Ali Al-Habsi and Ahmed Hegazi all involved in the Under-23s clash
 