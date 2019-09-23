This Is Why Jurgen Klopp Brought Adam Lallana On At Chelsea – Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer is confident that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp trusts every player in his squad and insists that is why he brought on Adam Lallana for the last 15 minutes against Chelsea.



The Merseyside-based club extended their Premier League winning streak to 15 by defeating Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.













Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino gave Klopp's side a two-goal lead in the first half, but the Reds were forced to go on the back foot after Chelsea pulled one back through N'Golo Kante.



As Chelsea piled on the pressure eyebrows were raised at Klopp bringing on Lallana from the bench, but McAteer has explained why he feels the Liverpool boss turned to the midfielder.





The 48-year-old, who plied his trade for Liverpool between 1995 and 1999, is sure Klopp has total faith in Lallana, as he does all the other players in his squad.







"He believes in the whole squad", McAteer said after the match on LFC TV.



"He's not frightened of putting someone on.





"He doesn't think I've only got 15 minutes out of him and he doesn't trust him.



"He trusts them all and that's why he put Lallana on, because he trusts him."



Liverpool face an away trip to MK Dons in the EFL Cup this week and Klopp could put his trust in the youngsters and fringe players in his ranks to do the job.

