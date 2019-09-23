This Is Why Tottenham Hotspur Are Struggling – Former Top Flight Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former top flight striker Tony Cascarino believes Tottenham Hotspur’s inconsistency on the pitch stems from the uncertainty over the futures of a number of their key players.



Tottenham experienced their second loss of the Premier League season on Saturday when they suffered a 2-1 defeat at Leicester City.













Spurs have not won an away game in the league since January and a slow start to the campaign has them languishing in seventh in the Premier League standings at the moment.



Mauricio Pochettino has stressed the importance of not panicking at an early stage of the campaign, but Cascarino believes that uncertainties off the pitch are finally biting into their performance on it.





He pointed towards the contract situations of several of their key players; both Danny Rose and Serge Aurier considered leaving the club in the summer.







The former striker insisted that the uncertainty surrounding several of their key players is leading to inconstancy on the pitch.



Cascarino wrote in his column for the Times: “Tottenham’s troubles stem from the fact that the futures of several players in the squad have been up in the air.





“Look at the back four that away to Leicester. The full-backs, Danny Rose and Serge Aurier, have explored moves away from the club over the summer. Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, the centre-halves, are in the final year of their deals.



“Is it any wonder they are struggling to gel?



“When you include Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura and Victor Wanyama, more than half the team are unsettled.



“Uncertainty off the pitch has bred inconsistency on it.”



Christian Eriksen, who is out of contract at the end of the season, was again left on the bench against Leicester.

