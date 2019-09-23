This Period Will Be Key For Liverpool’s Season – Former Red

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer feels that November and December will play a key role in determining the Reds' success this season.



Liverpool currently sit on top of the Premier League table with 18 points, having won all six of their games so far.













They have already won the UEFA Super Cup this season and are five points above Manchester City in the league, but are set to see the fixtures come thick and fast from November.



With the EFL Cup, and the Club World Cup, along with the league and Champions League, Liverpool will have to play at least 15 games over the course of November and December and it will prove to be a test for the club, according to McAteer.





The 48-year-old feels that the tough schedule towards the end of the year and the winter in January – that could see players get injured more often – could determine Liverpool's success this season and wants the side to manage games during that period well.







"I think the biggest problem Liverpool are facing from my take is you look at November, December, they've got 14, 15 games, plus a trip to Qatar, which is going to be tough in itself," McAteer said on LFC TV after the win at Chelsea.



"You're coming into the Christmas period, so you get over those 14, 15 games, then you're in to January, the weather is freezing, the pitches have changed, injuries start happening.





"So I think the real bearing on this season is going to be November, December.



"Those 14, 15, games are crucial and they need to be managed really, really well."



Liverpool are now set to take on MK Dons in the EFL Cup on Wednesday before travelling to Sheffield United on Saturday in the Premier League.

