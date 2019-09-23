This Shows What A Platform Rangers Is – Gers Summer Signing On Key Recognition

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo has revealed that he did not expect to receive a call-up from the Nigeria national team so soon and feels it shows how much of a big platform the Gers are.



The 23-year-old central midfielder, who joined Rangers on a free transfer this summer, received his first national team call-up last month.













Aribo then went on to make his national team debut for Nigeria against Ukraine earlier this month and marked the occasion by scoring a goal just four minutes into a game that ended 2-2.



The midfielder has admitted that he did not expect to get a call-up from Gernot Rohr's Nigeria side so soon and believes it just shows the platform Rangers provide to get noticed.





"I didn't really expect it [a national call-up] so soon", Aribo told Rangers TV.







"I thought it may come later, but it just shows what platform Rangers is and being able to be noticed so soon has made me just very happy."



Aribo also lifted the lid on how it felt to represent his nation and score a goal just four minutes into his international debut.





"When I got the call-up it was just like 'wow! I am going to play for my nation'," Aribo stated.



"And to score in such early time, my heart was just beating fast during the game and it was just an amazing feeling."



Aribo compared the national team with the Rangers squad and revealed that he did not feel much of a difference because both sides have quality players in their ranks.



"Yes, it was very good [playing with Nigeria,," the youngster recalled.



"I think it is very similar to here.



"There's a lot of good players here and there's a lot of good players there, so on that front, it's not really different, but it's just a good experience to be out there [and] meet out with the national team."



Aribo has scored four goals and provided one assist for Rangers across all competitions this season and will be looking to add more to the tally by the end of the campaign.

