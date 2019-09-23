XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

23/09/2019 - 18:40 BST

Want To Put Things Right – Charlton Star Says Side Fully Motivated For Leeds Clash

 




Charlton Athletic midfielder Darren Pratley believes that his team will need to raise the bar when they take on Leeds United next weekend and has promised the club's fans that they want to put things right.

The Addicks have lost their last two matches against Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic, being pushed down to eighth spot in the Championship.


 



Matters are not set to get any easier this coming weekend when league leaders Leeds arrive, the Whites having won every game away from home this term.

The 34-year-old insists that his team cannot maintain the same level as they have been over the last two games because if they do they are surely going to be punished by a high-flying Leeds team.
 


“We’re playing the team that are expected to win the league and we’re going to have to raise it, because if we play like that, we’re going to get punished”, Pratley told his club's official website.



“This league can be unforgiving sometimes and you can go on a little bad run, but hopefully we can go again next week.

“Whoever we play, we want to go into the game and win. We want to win every game and we’ll be going into the game coming off the back of a defeat."
 


Pratley insists that Charlton are even more moviated to do well as they look to perform for the home crowd.

"We want to put that right, especially in front of our home fans.

"It’s going to be a big crowd and we want to put it right for them.”

Charlton have won two of their four matches at the Valley this season and will start as underdogs against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds outfit.   
 