When Liverpool Do This It’s Bad Sign For Other Clubs – Garth Crooks

Garth Crooks believes it is a bad sign for the rest of the Premier League when Liverpool start winning games without playing at their best.



Liverpool managed to come away with all the three points from Stamford Bridge after beating Frank Lampard's Chelsea 2-1 on Sunday.













First-half goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino gave the Reds a two-goal lead, which was reduced to one after N'Golo Kante pulled one back in the second half.



Liverpool remained on the back foot for most of the second half, but managed to hold on to their one-goal lead until the final whistle.





Former top flight foward Crooks was impressed with how Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian fared in the game, lauding the Spaniard's first-half performance, and feels it is a bad thing for rest of the league when the Reds win games without playing well.







"The Liverpool stand-in goalkeeper seems to get better every time I see him", Crooks wrote in his BBC column.



"The save from Tammy Abraham in the game's early exchanges was as good if not as important as it gets. The Spanish keeper then came for a cross and plucked the ball out of the air with supreme confidence.





"It was Adrian's first-half performance that provided Liverpool with the platform to go on and win this game. Chelsea, on the other hand, had enough chances to come away with a point but too many players fluffed their lines.



"When Liverpool start winning games when not playing well it's a bad sign for the rest of the league."



Liverpool currently sit on top of the league table with 18 points, having won all six of their games so far, and boast a five-point advantage over Manchester City.

