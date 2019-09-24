At Liverpool It Was Massive – Gary McAllister Tells Rangers of Importance of Trophy

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister wants the Gers to take a leaf out of the book of the Liverpool side he played for by winning the Scottish League Cup to create big silverware momentum.



McAllister was part of the Liverpool side that won the League Cup, UEFA Cup and FA Cup, as well as qualifying for the Champions League, in the 2000/01 season, under the management of Gerard Houllier.













The former midfielder is now Steven Gerrard's deputy at Rangers and the Gers are set to take on Livingston in a Scottish League Cup quarter-final tie on Wednesday evening as they bid to move a step closer to the final.



Rangers did not win a trophy under Gerrard last season and are desperate to get their hands on the Scottish League Cup.



McAllister feels winning the Scottish League Cup could do for Rangers what winning the League Cup did for Liverpool, in terms of creating momentum and giving the players a taste for silverware; the Rangers assistant ultimately picked up five pieces of silverware in one calendar year at Anfield.







The Rangers assistant told a press conference: "We are in four compeitions, this is the first opportunity to try and get to Hampden.



"This club needs to win so we will be very strong and we will prepare properly for this game.



"The first trophy is crucial, it will bring great belief to the players and the fans.



"When I played at Liverpool winning the League Cup was the real catalyst to go on and win more, it becomes a habit."



McAllister though is anticipating a tough trip to Livingston, who he expects to be an organised unit and not afraid to involve themselves in physical battles.



"Livingston are organised, physical and they get results.



"I don't want to go on about the pitch but they are strong at home and they get results."



Rangers had mixed fortunes away at Livingston last term as they lost 1-0 in September, but won 3-0 in January.

