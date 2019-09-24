Claim From Italy: Manchester United Linked With Potential Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Successor

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has emerged as a contender to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.



Solskjaer has found himself under pressure at Old Trafford following a poor start to the season where his side have collected just eight points from their opening six league games.













Questions are being raised at his decision to let Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez leave in the summer without bringing in a replacement to bolster his side’s attack.



It remains to be seen if Manchester United are looking to replace the Norwegian, but speculation is already kicking into gear.





And according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Allegri is one of the names who is firmly in their sights for a possible post-Solskjaer era at Manchester United.







The Italian is a highly respected coach and won five back-to-back league titles at Juventus before leaving the club at the end of last season.



He was also the coach at AC Milan when the Serie A giants last won the league title in 2011.





However, Manchester United remain keen to give Solskjaer the time he needs to carry out his project.



The Red Devils are likely to look for results and performances to improve soon though.

