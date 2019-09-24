XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/09/2019 - 11:26 BST

Claim From Italy: Manchester United Linked With Potential Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Successor

 




Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has emerged as a contender to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

Solskjaer has found himself under pressure at Old Trafford following a poor start to the season where his side have collected just eight points from their opening six league games.  


 



Questions are being raised at his decision to let Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez leave in the summer without bringing in a replacement to bolster his side’s attack.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United are looking to replace the Norwegian, but speculation is already kicking into gear.
 


And according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Allegri is one of the names who is firmly in their sights for a possible post-Solskjaer era at Manchester United.



The Italian is a highly respected coach and won five back-to-back league titles at Juventus before leaving the club at the end of last season.

He was also the coach at AC Milan when the Serie A giants last won the league title in 2011.
 


However, Manchester United remain keen to give Solskjaer the time he needs to carry out his project.

The Red Devils are likely to look for results and performances to improve soon though.  
 