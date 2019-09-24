XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/09/2019 - 14:27 BST

Claim From Italy: Serie A Giants Passed Up On Tammy Abraham In Summer

 




AC Milan were offered the chance to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea in the summer, it has been claimed in Italy. 

The Rossoneri were working hard on increasing their attacking options over the course of the summer and examined deals for a number of players.


 



Chelsea hitman Abraham was one player that was considered and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, he was proposed as an option to the Rossoneri.

Frank Lampard's men were initially not sure Abraham would play a big role at Stamford Bridge and AC Milan looked at potentially signing him.

 


However, the Italian giants ultimately decided that Abraham's lack of experience at the top level was an issue and did not follow up on the striker.


 


Abraham has now become a key man under Lampard at Stamford Bridge and is expected to soon put pen to paper to a new contract at Chelsea.

The Blues consider Abraham unavailable, meaning AC Milan would not be able to sign him going forward even if they rethink their interest.

 


Abraham is currently keeping experienced striker Olivier Giroud and Michy Bashuayi out of the Chelsea team.
 