Claim From Italy: Serie A Giants Passed Up On Tammy Abraham In Summer

AC Milan were offered the chance to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea in the summer, it has been claimed in Italy.



The Rossoneri were working hard on increasing their attacking options over the course of the summer and examined deals for a number of players.













Chelsea hitman Abraham was one player that was considered and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, he was proposed as an option to the Rossoneri.



Frank Lampard's men were initially not sure Abraham would play a big role at Stamford Bridge and AC Milan looked at potentially signing him.



However, the Italian giants ultimately decided that Abraham's lack of experience at the top level was an issue and did not follow up on the striker.







Abraham has now become a key man under Lampard at Stamford Bridge and is expected to soon put pen to paper to a new contract at Chelsea.



The Blues consider Abraham unavailable, meaning AC Milan would not be able to sign him going forward even if they rethink their interest.



Abraham is currently keeping experienced striker Olivier Giroud and Michy Bashuayi out of the Chelsea team.

