Europa League Lure Massive, Admits Rangers New Boy

Rangers loan signing Andy King has revealed that the opportunity to play in the Europa League was one of the key aspects behind his move to Ibrox in the summer.



The Leicester City midfielder was one among the array of players the Gers brought in during the summer transfer window as they look to enjoy a successful season under the management of Steven Gerrard.













King has revealed that the opportunity to play in a number of competitions, such as the Scottish Premiership, the Europa League, the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Cup played a big role in luring him to Ibrox, with the chance to play in Europe especially standing out.



The Welshman, who was part of the Leicester squad that played in the Champions League in the 2016/17 season, wants to enjoy more European football with Rangers this season.





While King is thrilled by the prospect of playing in the Europa League, he also admitted that Rangers' image as a club, size and Gerrard being manager all played a role in him moving to Ibrox on loan.







"Yes, definitely. I knew that coming here was going to be an opportunity to play in a lot of competitions", King told the official Rangers podcast.



"Playing in European competitions is, well, massive you know. I really enjoyed that last time.





"You know, I had it with international games as well and it's something I really enjoy, that sort of style of football.



"But in addition, the whole pull of the club in general, the size, the manager, the way we play and stuff like that was all pointing in the right direction.



"So like I said, I couldn't wait to join up with the lads and get going."



King has made four appearances for the Light Blues so far but is yet to make his full debut for the Glasgow-based club.

