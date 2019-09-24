XRegister
24/09/2019 - 13:52 BST

Find Solution At Sheffield Wednesday, Marco Silva Tells Everton Players

 




Marco Silva has told his Everton side they need to find a solution to beat Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup this evening. 

Pressure is now growing on Silva after Everton were beaten at home by Sheffield United at the weekend, making it back to back league defeats for the Toffees.


 



Questions are being asked by some fans about whether Silva is the right man to take Everton forward, but the Portuguese stressed the loss against the Blades is the first time in seven months his team have lost at Goodison Park.

He is keen for Everton to return to winning ways tonight and has urged his players to find the right formula to beat Sheffield Wednesday.

 


"The players’ reaction [after the Sheffield United match] was what I expected", Silva told Everton TV.


 


"They are frustrated and unhappy with the result and the performance – especially in the second half.

"In football, we have to have the personality to come back.

 


"We have lost two games in a row – it is a long time since that has happened. And for the first time in seven months, we have lost a home game.

"Now, we have to work hard to turn the results again.

"We want to be in the next round of the cup and it will be very important to us to find a solution to win the game against Sheffield Wednesday", Silva added.

Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday scored a late, late goal on Saturday to salvage a 1-1 draw at home against Fulham in the Championship, a week after they had won their first game under their new manager, beating Huddersfield Town 2-0.
 