He Could Score Two Against Sheffield United – Former Liverpool Star Makes Prediction

Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor has backed Reds attacker Mohamed Salah to bounce back from his frustrating performance against Chelsea and is expecting him to score goals against Sheffield United on Saturday.



The European champions made it six league wins out of six by earning a 2-1 victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge at the weekend, courtesy of goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino.













However, it was a frustrating afternoon for Liverpool's star players Salah and Sadio Mane. While the Senegalese international had to go off injured in the 71st minute, Salah could not make an impact like he would have wished to, according to Mellor, who plied his trade for Liverpool between 2002 and 2006.



Although the Egyptian international provided the assist for Alexander-Arnold's goal, Mellor feels it was not going for him at Stamford Bridge.





However, the 36-year-old is positive that Salah will react with a good performance against Sheffield United next weekend and feels that the winger might score a couple of goals.







"For him, I thought it was a frustrating afternoon [against Chelsea]", Mellor said on LFC TV's review show.



"You can see that. It just wasn't going for him and it happens.





"He can't be the best player out there every single game. Occasionally, there're games where it doesn't quite go for him.



"I felt as though for Mo Salah, it may have been one of those afternoons [against Chelsea].



"But knowing him, the way he reacts, I think I wouldn't be surprised to see if he netted a couple of goals away at Sheffield United next week."



The 36-year-old was also full of praise for Reds goalkeeper Adrian, who he believes has stepped into the boots of Liverpool number one Alisson and lauded the Spaniard's decision making.



"I think that's the biggest compliment you'd say – not many people are saying where is Alisson?" Mellor said



"He [the Brazilian] was outstanding, wasn’t he? Golden Glove winner for Liverpool last season but he’s [Adrian] developed a real good understanding with Liverpool defensively.



"Conceded a goal [against Chelsea] but there is no doubt about he could nothing with that.



"Some good play, good decision making. I think that's what is [important].



"When you are with a new team, you're learning that understanding, decision making is vital.



"And I think having someone like [Virgil] van Dijk, who’s commanding [and] who’s talking, the communication is there, he’s [Adrian] certainly learning that side of things."



Liverpool will take on MK Dons in the EFL Cup on Wednesday before travelling to Sheffield United in the league this weekend and it remains to be seen if both Salah and Adrian will start for the Reds in their cup tie.

