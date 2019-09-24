He Sees So Much Around Him – Liverpool Assistant’s Warm Words For Teenager

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has revealed his admiration at the way youngster Harvey Elliot stepped up during training sessions with the first team.



The Reds snared the 16-year-old midfielder from Fulham this summer following the end of his contract at Craven Cottage













Liverpool are likely to pay a fee in excess of £10m to Fulham once a tribunal takes a decision on what kind of money the London club should get for losing the talented youngster.



But initial reactions on Elliot’s performances suggest that he could be worth the money for Liverpool and Lijnders has been mightily impressed by what he has seen of the player.





Elliot has been training with the first team and the Liverpool assistant boss admits that it is not easy for youngsters to get used to the intensity of sessions with the first team.







But he conceded that the youngster has looked at ease with the senior squad and admits that he has a remarkable vision that sets him apart from players of his generation.



Lijnders said in a press conference: "He is this player who sees so much around him before things happen.





“It is not easy to step in our training because if you want to play high-intensity football you have to train high intensity.



“We're really happy with his progress.



"What a surprise he was when he came in the first sessions. Some players play like they are 28, 29. He sees so much around him before they happen.



“It's not easy to come into our training and he showed from the first sessions. We are really happy he is with us."



Elliot was on the bench in the UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea and could make the Liverpool squad for their trip to MK Dons in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

