He’ll Be So Proud And He Deserves Recognition – Leeds United Legend On Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray insists that Liam Cooper fully deserves to have won his first Scotland cap.



The Whites centre-back has had to wait patiently for the chance to make his international bow for his country, but was recently given the opportunity by Scotland boss Steve Clarke.













Cooper made his Scotland debut earlier this month in a 2-1 defeat against Russia, while he then quickly won his second cap when featuring in a 4-0 loss against Belgium.



The defender has won plaudits for his form at club level under Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds legend Gray feels that Cooper fully deserves to be recognised on the international stage and have his name up at Elland Road on a club board listing Leeds stars capped by the various home nations.



"He's done extremely well for our football club and he deserves the recognition", Gray told LUTV.







"When he looks at that board [with his name on at Leeds saying he has been capped for Scotland] he will be so proud.



"For Liam to be on there, he will be thrilled at that, delighted, and it is a great personal achievement and a great achievement for the football club."



Cooper has become a key man at Elland Road under Bielsa and this season has formed an effective centre-back partnership with Ben White, who is on loan at the club from Brighton.



He penned a new five-year contract with Leeds earlier this month.

