I Didn’t Actually Know That Before I Joined Rangers – Gers New Boy On Silverware

Rangers midfielder Andy King has admitted he did not know he could win a trophy with the Gers before Christmas when before he joined and thinks picking up the Scottish League Cup could be massive for the season.



The Light Blues are set to face league rivals Livingston at the Almondvale Stadium in the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup on Wednesday.













A win against the Lions this week would see Rangers' hopes of adding a cup to their trophy cabinet before the end of the year increase.



King, who arrived at Ibrox on loan from Leicester City, feels that the opportunity to win a trophy in the first half of the season is huge because it would be a big boost for the season ahead.





The Leicester midfielder admits that when he agreed to make the move to Rangers he had no idea the Scottish League Cup competition was done and dusted before Christmas.







"Yes, [the opportunity to win an early trophy is] massive", King told the official Rangers podcast.



"I didn't actually know that, when I first came here, we could get a trophy before Christmas. So, that's massive in terms of momentum for the season.





"When you win trophies, it gives you a feeling like no other. So if you are going to try and do that, the boost it would give you for the rest of the season would obviously be huge."



King admits that players value silverware above all other things they do in their career and added: "As a player, when you finish your career, you want to look back on it and remember the times you won the trophies or look back how many trophies you won.



"So if we can try and get one of the board as early as possible that'd be massive and that starts with the game on Wednesday night."



While Rangers take on Livingston, arch-rivals Celtic, who won the trophy last season, will host Patrick Thistle at Celtic Park in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

