I’m Still In Touch With Him – Derby Boss Phillip Cocu Backs Chelsea Star

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu has urged Chelsea to give Marco van Ginkel the time to prove himself once he returns from his injury.



Cocu managed Van Ginkel at PSV Eindhoven when the Dutchman was on loan at the club and made him the captain of the side that went onto to win the league.













The midfielder has been at Chelsea since 2013, but has only featured for 97 minutes of first-team football and also had loan spells at AC Milan and Stoke City.



He has been struggling with persistent knee issues over the last few years and is currently out injured due to another knee problem.





Cocu has continued to stay in touch with the midfielder and believes he needs as much support as possible as he feels a fit Van Ginkel can be part of Chelsea’s plans.







However, he admits that the Dutchman will need some time once he returns and urged Chelsea to show patience with him.



Cocu told The Athletic: “I have remained in contact with Marco.





“We talk now and then. I spoke to him over the summer to see how he was progressing.



"He’s someone I have a lot of time for and respect so having had a difficult period, I think it’s important to offer any support possible.



“A fully-fit Marco van Ginkel can certainly play a part for Chelsea, in my opinion.



“What I think is important is that Marco is given time because he has been out injured for a while and it can take a player some time to get up to speed, and to the level, they were at before.



“If he can get himself fully fit, I am sure he can he can be another option for Chelsea.”



The midfielder is on the final year of his contract at Chelsea and it remains to be seen if Cocu might try to take him to Pride Park next summer if he becomes available on a free transfer.

