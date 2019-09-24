XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/09/2019 - 14:01 BST

Jurgen Klopp’s Put Long Term Foundations In At Liverpool – Reds Assistant

 




Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes Jurgen Klopp’s work at Anfield has managed to ready the club for long term success.

Klopp won the first trophy of his time at Liverpool when they won the Champions League last season and they also came within a point of Premier League champions Manchester City.  


 



Liverpool have made a terrific start to the campaign and have won their opening six league games, leaving them five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The German was named the coach of the year on Monday’s night FIFA Best Awards and Lijnders believes it is a massive compliment to the work Klopp has carried out since taking charge of the club in 2015.
 


The Reds assistant boss also stressed that the German has also become the face of Liverpool, a feat not many foreign managers have achieved at English clubs.



Lijnders is certain that Klopp has built Liverpool for long term success on the pitch.

Asked about Klopp winning the FIFA award, the Liverpool assistant manager said in a press conference: "Big compliment for our structure. Big compliment for our team – without success the individual prizes would not come.
 


"A big compliment for Jurgen himself. I'm really proud – the way the team have established themselves and compete in every competition. He's not only the face of the team he's the face of the club.

“Not many managers have made the same impact as him.

“Not many foreign managers come in and become the face of a club. He has put something in place that can last a long time."

Klopp’s current deal at Liverpool runs until 2022 and he has not yet agreed to sign an extension.   
 