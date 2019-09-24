XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

24/09/2019 - 09:32 BST

Liverpool Kit Deal Set For Court As New Balance Battle To See Off Nike

 




Sports kit providers New Balance have taken Liverpool to court in order to renew their commercial deal with the Merseyside giants.

New Balance have been Liverpool’s kit manufactures since 2011 and their current deal with the Reds is set to expire at the end of the current season.  


 



Liverpool looked all set to announce sportswear giants Nike as their new partner from the start of next season after agreeing a bumper deal worth £70m per season, easily the club’s record deal.

However, it emerged earlier this month they were to activate a "matching clause" in the agreement to keep their deal with the Reds alive.
 


New Balance have claimed that they have matched Nike’s offer and under the ‘matching clause', Liverpool will have to honour the agreement.



The American sportswear company are desperate to stop Nike from snaring away easily their most recognised brand in Liverpool from their portfolio and have taken the matter to court, according to The Athletic.

Liverpool have insisted that New Balance’s improved bid still does not measure up to Nike’s because they cannot offer the same kind of global distribution network that their rival possesses.
 


The dispute is now set to be settled in London’s High Court with New Balance keen to continue their partnership with Liverpool.

Liverpool’s agreement with Nike would still trail behind Manchester United’s £75m per season agreement with Adidas.

Barcelona’s £100m deal with Nike is still the biggest arrangement in football.   
 