XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/09/2019 - 10:16 BST

Manchester United Open New Contract Talks With Star’s Representatives

 




Manchester United have opened preliminary talks with the representatives of midfielder Paul Pogba over a new contract for the Frenchman, according to the Times.

The France international wanted to leave Manchester United in the summer with Juventus and Real Madrid interested in snaring him away from Old Trafford.  


 



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been insistent that he wants to build his new team around the midfielder’s talent.

Pogba still has two years left on his contract and Manchester United have an option to extend the deal by one more year.
 


The club are now in talks with his representatives over convincing Pogba to sign a new contract with Manchester United.



Pogba is currently earning around £144,000 per week, but his wages are pushed up because of £6.5m he earns in image rights and loyalty payments.

The midfielder is level with David de Gea as the highest-paid player in the Manchester United squad.
 


Solskjaer and Manchester United are hopeful that they will be able to convince the player to become the face of the new project the Norwegian is trying to start at Old Trafford.   
 