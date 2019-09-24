Manchester United Open New Contract Talks With Star’s Representatives

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have opened preliminary talks with the representatives of midfielder Paul Pogba over a new contract for the Frenchman, according to the Times.



The France international wanted to leave Manchester United in the summer with Juventus and Real Madrid interested in snaring him away from Old Trafford.













Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been insistent that he wants to build his new team around the midfielder’s talent.



Pogba still has two years left on his contract and Manchester United have an option to extend the deal by one more year.





The club are now in talks with his representatives over convincing Pogba to sign a new contract with Manchester United.







Pogba is currently earning around £144,000 per week, but his wages are pushed up because of £6.5m he earns in image rights and loyalty payments.



The midfielder is level with David de Gea as the highest-paid player in the Manchester United squad.





Solskjaer and Manchester United are hopeful that they will be able to convince the player to become the face of the new project the Norwegian is trying to start at Old Trafford.

