Paul Pogba Is Ready For Arsenal – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Paul Pogba will be ready for Manchester United’s big league clash against Arsenal on Monday night.



Pogba has missed the last three games in all competitions for Manchester United due to an ankle injury and their midfield has missed his presence.













Without the Frenchman’s creative qualities, the Manchester United midfield has looked laboured and pedestrian and Solskjaer has been desperate to get his star man back in the team.



The midfielder has recovered from his ankle problems and the Manchester United manager admits that he could get some minutes under his belt in the EFL Cup tie against Rochdale on Wednesday night.





But he is happy to reveal that Pogba will definitely be ready when Manchester United host Arsenal at Old Trafford next Monday night in a big Premier League clash.







Solskjaer said on Manchester United’s official mobile app: “He’ll probably get some minutes against Rochdale.



“But we definitely think he’s ready for Arsenal.”





Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw are still not fit and will not feature against Rochdale.



Marcus Rashford suffered a groin injury against West Ham on Sunday and is expected to be out for a while.



Manchester United have made a slow start to their season with just eight points from their opening six league games.

